ROSEVILLE, CA (KCRA/NBC) A brazen daylight smash and grab robbery was caught on camera at a busy California mall Monday.

Video shows the thieves, wearing masks and armed with bats, robbing a jewelry store inside Roseville’s Galleria Mall.

Some shoppers at the mall initially reported hearing gunshots.

Police said the robbers did not fire a gun, but used the bats to smash glass jewelry cases.

One of the store employees hit one of the robbers in the head with a garbage can lid as they fled, causing him to drop some of the jewelry.

“It’s very brazen, and we’re just really really glad that all the pieces fell together,” Roseville police spokesperson Dee Dee Gunther said. “We had some great witnesses, they were able to get a suspect vehicle for us.”