Brazen California smash and grab caught on video

By Published:

ROSEVILLE, CA (KCRA/NBC) A brazen daylight smash and grab robbery was caught on camera at a busy California mall Monday.

Video shows the thieves, wearing masks and armed with bats, robbing a jewelry store inside Roseville’s Galleria Mall.

Some shoppers at the mall initially reported hearing gunshots.

Police said the robbers did not fire a gun, but used the bats to smash glass jewelry cases.

One of the store employees hit one of the robbers in the head with a garbage can lid as they fled, causing him to drop some of the jewelry.

“It’s very brazen, and we’re just really really glad that all the pieces fell together,” Roseville police spokesperson Dee Dee Gunther said. “We had some great witnesses, they were able to get a suspect vehicle for us.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s