Cincinnati officer hospitalized after touching ‘unknown illicit substance’

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) – A Cincinnati police officer was hospitalized Tuesday after touching an “unknown illicit substance.”

WLWT reports the officer reported feeling lightheaded after touching the substance during a traffic stop.

“We believe an illegal substance, maybe our highest suspicion would be fentanyl, or something like that,” Fraternal Order of Police President Sgt. Dan Hils told WLWT.

“It’s my understanding, (the officer) did not have gloves on at the time and it was an exposure to the hand.”

The officer was released from the hospital Tuesday evening.

This is the second such incident in Ohio in the last week. An East Liverpool officer accidentally overdosed after coming into contact with suspected fentanyl.