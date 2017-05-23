Columbus police searching for UDF robbery suspects

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for two suspects who robbed an east Columbus UDF at gunpoint.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3am, two males walked into the UDF located in the 2600 block of Noe Bixby Road and approached the front counter.

Police said the first male through the door pulled a handgun, pointed it at the two store clerks and demanded they open the registers.

The second male then began stuffing his pockets with cash after both drawers were opened. The first suspect then began stuffing his pockets as well.

After stealing the majority of the cash in the drawers, both suspects ran from the store heading south.

Anyone with information on this robbery can call the Columbus Police Robber Unit at 614-645-4665 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-645-4749.