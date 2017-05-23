CPD says the department hopes to learn from Manchester attack

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Department of Homeland Security says there is no threat against music or sports venues in Columbus, but they will take a closer look at what happened in Manchester to see what police did or did not do during the attack.

“When you hear of an event occurring and there are injuries or deaths that’s what concerns me the most,” said Lt. Brent Mull, with the Columbus Police Divison of Homeland Security.

Lieutenant Brent Mull says the Columbus Department of Homeland Security will take a look at the security measures law officials in Manchester, England had in place.

Local law agencies will be busy this summer with the start of festival, and concert season, but they say they have practices in place if anything were to happen.

“We been doing this quite a while we have OSU football games. In the fall and we do a pretty good job of securing those. We take when we learn there and we provide those layers of protection and apply them to other events,” said Mull.

Concert-goer Marshall Lever attended rock on the range this past weekend. He says he never once felt unsafe at any concert in Columbus.

“I think it’s meant to worry people when they hear about these things and hearing about it is kind of winning it’s a point to terrorism,” said Lever.

Before any event or concert comes to Columbus, Homeland Security will request an incident report to see if they need to increase security.

“Will find out if there were any events and what they did. What kind of security perimeter they had and then will build upon that,” Mull.