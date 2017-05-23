CPD says the department hopes to learn from Manchester attack

By Published:
Police guard close to the Manchester Arena in Manchester, Britain, Tuesday May 23, 2017, a day after an explosion. An apparent suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed over a dozen people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert, Manchester police said Tuesday. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Department of Homeland Security says there is no threat against music or sports venues in Columbus, but they will take a closer look at what happened in Manchester to see what police did or did not do during the attack.

“When you hear of an event occurring and there are injuries or deaths that’s what concerns me the most,” said Lt. Brent Mull, with the Columbus Police Divison of Homeland Security.

Lieutenant Brent Mull says the Columbus Department of Homeland Security will take a look at the security measures law officials in Manchester, England had in place.

Local law agencies will be busy this summer with the start of festival, and concert season, but they say they have practices in place if anything were to happen.

“We been doing this quite a while we have OSU football games. In the fall and we do a pretty good job of securing those. We take when we learn there and we provide those layers of protection and apply them to other events,” said Mull.

Concert-goer Marshall Lever attended rock on the range this past weekend. He says he never once felt unsafe at any concert in Columbus.

“I think it’s meant to worry people when they hear about these things and hearing about it is kind of winning it’s a point to terrorism,” said Lever.

Before any event or concert comes to Columbus, Homeland Security will request an incident report to see if they need to increase security.

“Will find out if there were any events and what they did. What kind of security perimeter they had and then will build upon that,” Mull.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s