Elvis’ plane to be auctioned after 30 years of sitting on runway

By Published:

(KOB) Elvis Presley’s last privately owned jet is on the auction block.

The plane has been sitting at the Roswell International Air Center for about 30 years. It’s just one out of three planes once belonging to Presley.

The jet will be sold to the highest bidder at an auction in Beverly Hills. As of Tuesday afternoon, the highest bid is $151,000.

Presley’s jet is currently owned by a private collector and there’s no reserve on the auction.

The auction house estimated the bidding could get up to $2 million.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2qg8Vyq

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s