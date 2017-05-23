Family announces death of James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore

LONDON, England (WCMH) — Sir Roger Moore, the James Bond actor and UNICEF Ambassador has died at age 89.

Moore’s family made the announcement Tuesday, on the actor’s Twitter account.

“The affection our father felt whenever he walked on to a stage or in front of a camera buoyed him hugely and kept him busy working into his 90th year, through to his last appearance in November 2016 on stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall,” the post read.

With the heaviest of hearts, we must share the awful news that our father, Sir Roger Moore, passed away today. We are all devastated. pic.twitter.com/6dhiA6dnVg — Sir Roger Moore (@sirrogermoore) May 23, 2017

Moore served as international spy James Bond for several movies, according to IMDB, including “Live and Let Die” “For Your Eyes Only” and “Octopussy.”