Father accused of killing three-year-old son

CAMDEN, NJ (AP) – Jurors have ended their deliberations for the day in the murder trial of a New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.

Defense lawyers had told jurors that prosecutors failed to show 23-year-old David Creato was guilty. But prosecutors noted that Creato was the only person with Brendan Creato the night the boy disappeared. They say it wouldn’t take much to smother a sleeping child.

Creato maintains Brendan wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. His body was found hours later in a creek.

The panel got the case late Tuesday, shortly after defense and prosecution lawyers concluded their closing arguments. Jurors deliberated for about 20 minutes before talks ended for the day. They will resume Wednesday.