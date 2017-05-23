Father accused of killing three-year-old son

By Published:
David Creato appears in court during his trial Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Camden, N.J. Creato is accused of killing his 3-year-old son in October 2015. ( Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP, Pool)

CAMDEN, NJ (AP) – Jurors have ended their deliberations for the day in the murder trial of a New Jersey man accused of killing his 3-year-old son because the boy had become an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend.

Defense lawyers had told jurors that prosecutors failed to show 23-year-old David Creato was guilty. But prosecutors noted that Creato was the only person with Brendan Creato the night the boy disappeared. They say it wouldn’t take much to smother a sleeping child.

Creato maintains Brendan wandered away from his Haddon Township home in October 2015. His body was found hours later in a creek.

The panel got the case late Tuesday, shortly after defense and prosecution lawyers concluded their closing arguments. Jurors deliberated for about 20 minutes before talks ended for the day. They will resume Wednesday.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s