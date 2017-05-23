Fugitive who taunted officers on Facebook captured

MOBILE, AL (WKRG) — A fugitive who taunted police on Facebook for weeks has been captured in Alabama.

Last week Detectives posted on Facebook that they were looking for Thames, who goes by “Etoe da Shooter” on Facebook.

On the Mobile Police Cyber Intelligence Page Officers said ” ‘Etoe’ we are coming for you!! We will even let you have first dibs on top bunk or bottom bunk!!!!”

“Etoe” even posted in the comments section “…Catch me if you Can.”

On Sunday he posted a nearly 20 minute Facebook Live video taunting police. Making claims that he watched officer raid a relative’s home and that he will stay a step ahead of the police.