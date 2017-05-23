German Village Society sues to stop outdoor gas meters

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some residents in German village are still upset about Columbia Gas of Ohio meters being placed outside of their homes. The process of changing the placement of some meters from inside the homes to outside began this month.

One of the many reasons residents do not want the meters outside is because of safety that if meters are outside of homes it could make them too close to sidewalks and streets since their streets are so narrow throughout the neighborhood.

Historic Preservation Advocate Nancy Kotting fears that safety would be a huge issue if placed outside, “The data that we’ve looked at says that in 90% of the cases where there is a reported incident, there’s death or property damage of $2000. 90 percent of those incidences involving gas meters involve gas meters on the outside of the home.”

Tap here to read the entire lawsuit complaint

Kotting also adds the outdoor meters could take away from the look of German Village, that since it was declared historic those meters were not outside many years ago and that takes away from the history of the homes. “We have Columbia Gas coming through defacing these facades for no reason, it is perfectly safe and absolutely acceptable according to federal and state that they are able to maintain and keep these meters on the interior. So why they want move these on the outside is up for the judge to decide.”

Those against placing the meters outside went to the courts in hopes to keep gas meters inside the homes.

Columbus Gas of Ohio sent a statement to the NBC 4 newsroom that reads:

We are working with each customer to identify the safest location for their meter and in most cases that location will be outside. Moving meters to outside locations enhances the safety of our system and is in compliance with state and federal regulations. While we acknowledge the aesthetic concerns of the German Village Society, aesthetics should not compromise safety.