Judy Malinowski moved to palliative care, but family isn’t giving up hope

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We have some sad news to report about a story so many of our viewers have followed.

Judy Malinowski, the Gahanna mother, doused with gas and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend has been moved to a palliative care center.

Judy’s doctors say she doesn’t have much time left.

But, the family isn’t giving up hope.

Bonnie Bowes, Judy’s mom, said she is relying on her faith and god.

Bowes said Tuesday Judy is no longer getting medical care, but is resting comfortably.

Tuesday, a bill that would create a law in Judy’s name is expected to be voted out of committee and move onto the full house.

It’s a huge milestone for the bill that would create, “Judy’s Law” and increase the penalties for cases like Judy’s.