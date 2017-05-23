Kings Island offering free admission to military members Memorial Day weekend

CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH)– Active and retired members of the US Military can gain free admission to Kings Island over the Memorial Day weekend.

The deal starts Friday and runs through Memorial Day to the 364-acre amusement and water park.

Military who qualify for the free admission ticket include active military, retired military, National Guard, veterans with honorable or medical discharge and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps with government issued ID.

A valid military ID must be presented at Kings Island to take advantage of this offer and military personnel can also buy admission at a special price of $32 for up to six family members at the park.