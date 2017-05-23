New Jersey’s Newark Airport reopens after plane engine fire

Published:

NEWARK, NJ (AP) – New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport has reopened after a plane engine caught fire, prompting a temporary closure.

United Airlines Flight 1579 from Newark to San Francisco was scheduled to take off Tuesday night when officials say its engine caught fire.

A spokesman for United, Jonathan Guerin, says the tower notified the crew of what appeared to be flames from one of the engines. He says the crew immediately deployed the plane’s slides and evacuated the passengers.

The airport says on Twitter that five people suffered minor injuries.

United says it’s working to get the passengers to San Francisco as soon as possible.

The airport says travelers should expect delays for the remainder of the night.

