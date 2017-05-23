One dead, crews searching for second victim in Marion drowning

MARION, OH (WCMH) — One person was pronounced dead Monday and emergency crews continue to search for a second victim after a drowning in Marion.

According to the Green Camp Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the Prospect-Upper Sandusky Spillway near Johnson and Prospect-Upper Sandusky roads on a report of a drowning.

One person was pronounced dead Monday, however, emergency crews continue to search for a second victim in the area.

