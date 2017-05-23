Reynoldsburg area motel deemed ‘public nuisance’

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A local motel is being forced to close and will be boarded up by the city of Columbus as a public nuisance.

The complaint filed by the Columbus City Attorney’s Office shows dozens of drug busts and prostitution arrests at the Super 8 Motel on the 2000 block of Brice Road.

In all, officials said in a two-year period there were 321 calls for service to Columbus police and fire departments.

Officers from the City Attorney’s office are serving the owner of that Super 8 with a judge’s order to close immediately. The order requires the proprietor, listed as Dream Land Hotels, LLC of Canton, and Pramod A. Patel, of Delaware to vacate the motel along with any guests staying in the 80 rooms, by Wednesday, before the city orders the place boarded up.

Court Records show both police and fire were called out to the motel 150 times in 2015, 127 calls in 2016 and 44 calls for service up to April 30th of this year. At least 10 of those were for violent crimes including shootings, illegal firearms and a rape/sexual assault.

Bill Sperlazza is the Senior Assistant City Attorney for Columbus and the person heading up the legal end of the closure, referred to in court documents as permanent injunctive relief.

He claimed in the court filing, the property has been used and occupied for trafficking, possessing or abusing controlled substance, along with prostitution.

Nearly a dozen undercover stings, drug buys, and soliciting for prostitution arrests were made from the end of 2014 to April of this year.

NBC4 tried to talk with motel management about the hundreds of police and fire runs to his hotel. No one was available to comment.

Officials with the city asked guests staying here to leave.

The court order requires this hotel to be closed for a year and orders the Columbus police chief to sell all the belongings, furniture, fixtures, and movable property identified with the motel.

The Franklin County Environmental Court will hold a hearing on the temporary restraining order on May 31.