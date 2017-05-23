Spaghetti dinner raises money for Kirkersville shooting victims

ETNA, OH (WCMH) — At Watkins Memorial High School, Tuesday night was about serving those who died serving Kirkersville.

“I’ve lived in that town for over 30 years,” says Kirkersville resident Todd Merry. “It’s pretty devastating.”

That devastation came on May 13, 2017, when Kirkersville Police Chief Eric DiSario, nurse Marlina Medrano and nurse’s aide Cindy Krantz were murdered by Thomas Hartless, who was involved in an abusive relationship with Medrano.

While the families of the three victims grieve, Licking and the surrounding counties are trying to ease the suffering. On Tuesday night, that meant raising money through a spaghetti dinner.

It’s estimated more than 1,000 attended the dinner, where they could donate any amount they would like in exchange for a meal. Organizers of the event said they wouldn’t know the total amount raised until later this week.

“Recognize that everyone in this county cares about someone else,” says Mike McFarland, the Mayor of Hebron, which shares Licking County with Kirkersville. “They truly come together with a tragedy like this to do whatever they can.”