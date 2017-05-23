Suspect arrested for arson in fatal Akron fire that killed 7 people, including 5 children

AKRON, OH (WCMH) — State and local officials today announced Stanley O. Ford, 58, of Akron was arrested in connection to a fatal arson fire on Fultz Road that killed seven people, including five children.

He has been charged with one count of aggravated arson and seven counts of aggravated murder.

“This is a devastating tragedy for our community,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said. “The safety of our residents is my top priority, and I vow to do everything in my power to ensure that justice is achieved for these victims and their families.”

An Ohio medical examiner says the two adults and five children found dead after the house fire died from smoke inhalation, May 15.

A Summit County medical examiner’s office investigator says the bodies of 35-year-old Dennis Huggins and his partner, 38-year-old Angela Boggs, have been identified.

The investigator says none of the bodies had injuries unrelated to the fire.

The dead children have been named as 1-year-old Cameron Huggins, 3-year-old Alivia Huggins, 5-year-old Kylle Huggins, 6-year-old Daisia Huggins and 14-year-old Jered Boggs.

Anyone with additional information relating to this fire can call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau tip line at 800-589-2728.