Toddler drowns in Delaware County pond

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Delaware County deputies are investigating after a 2-year-old child drowned in a Westerville pond.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, at about 6:39pm, Monday, emergency crews were called to the 11000 block of Fancher Road on the report of a drowning.

Deputies said a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a pond by residents, who began CPR. The child was taken to St. Ann’s hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said the boy lived with a family member at a residence at Westerville Estates, and they continue to investigate the drowning.