US agency won’t declare Lake Erie’s waters in Ohio impaired

By Published:
FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2014 file photo, algae is seen near the City of Toledo water intake crib in Lake Erie, about 2.5 miles off the shore of Curtice, Ohio. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says it won’t declare Ohio’s western end of Lake Erie impaired by toxic algae.

The EPA’s decision means Ohio will continue to take the lead on fighting the algae blooms in the shallowest of the Great Lakes that have fouled drinking water in recent years.

Ohio regulators have resisted calls to designate its portion of the lake an impaired watershed.

Several environmental groups have been pushing the EPA to make the designation and pave the way for increased pollution regulations.

Those groups last month sued the EPA to force the agency to make a decision on whether the western part of the lake should be declared impaired.

The federal lawsuit urged the EPA to step in and take action under the Clean Water Act.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s