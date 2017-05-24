4 bodies found inside tent at the highest camp on Everest

By Published:
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 22, 2016 file photo, international trekkers pass through a glacier at the Mount Everest base camp, Nepal. An Indian climber has died while being helped down Mount Everest, just hours after a Dutch and an Australian climber died near the peak. Poor planning and overcrowding on the world's tallest peak may have led to bottlenecks that kept people delayed at the highest reaches while waiting for the path to clear lower down, Ang Tshering of the Nepal Mountaineering Association said Monday, May 23. (AP Photo/Tashi Sherpa, File)
FILE - In this Monday, Feb. 22, 2016 file photo, international trekkers pass through a glacier at the Mount Everest base camp, Nepal. (AP Photo/Tashi Sherpa, File)

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) – A government official and a rescue coordinator say four bodies have been found inside a tent at the highest camp on Mount Everest.

Tourism Department official Hemanta Dhakal said the four bodies were found by a team of rescuers who were there to recover the body of a Slovak mountaineer who died over the weekend.

The identities of the dead climbers in the tent were still unknown Wednesday and other rescuers were heading there to learn more details.

Mingma Sherpa of Seven Summit Treks, who was coordinating the recovery of the Slovak climber’s body, said the Sherpa rescuers found the four bodies on Tuesday night.

Six climbers have already died on the world’s highest mountain this year attempting to reach the 8,850-meter (29,035-foot) summit.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s