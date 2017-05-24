Apple patents circular pizza box to stop soggy crusts

SILICON VALLEY, CA (WCMH) — Apple believes it has a solution to soggy pizza crusts.

According to CNN, this circular pizza box was created by apple, which filed a patent for it back in 2010.

According to the patent, openings at the top of the box’s circular container allows moisture to escape.

That, in turn, prevents food from getting soggy.

The boxes can also be stored in stacks to minimize storage space.

The pizza boxes are expected to be available at the tech giant’s new Silicon Valley campus, Apple Park.