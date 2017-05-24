Better Call Jackson shows you how to spot a phone scam

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Sometimes, it’s an ad that claims you will qualify to receive a “free grant” to pay for education costs, home repairs, home business expenses, or unpaid bills.

Other times, it’s a phone call supposedly from a “government” agency or some other organization with an official sounding name. In either case, the claim is the same: your application for a grant is guaranteed to be accepted, and you’ll never have to pay the money back. But the Federal Trade Commission says, that “money for nothing” grant offers usually are scams, whether you see them in your local paper or a national magazine, or hear about them on the phone.

That’s what happened to Eve Colcord of Columbus; a caller offered her three ways to collect her $9,000 grant.

The money could be directly deposited into her banking account, of course after she provided her account number and routing number. It could be loaded on a credit card or in the form of gift cards. “I’ve never heard of grants given in the form of gift cards,’ said Colcord, who has been checking into classes to continue her education.

For more information about schemes like this, you can go to www.grants.gov.

