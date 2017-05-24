Body of second Marion drowning victim recovered

MARION, OH (WCMH) — The body of Raymond Williams was located Wednesday, after he and another man drowned while kayaking on the Scioto River.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, at about 8:15am, Wednesday, search crews found the body of Williams, 28, about a mile south of the low-head dam.

According to the Green Camp Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the Prospect-Upper Sandusky Spillway near Johnson and Prospect-Upper Sandusky roads, Monday, on a report of a drowning.

The body of Tyler Webb, 29, was recovered Monday evening. Rescue crews used boats, dogs, a drone, an airplane and other techniques as they continued the search for Williams.

Family members say Webb and Williams were lifelong friends.

Low head dams are notoriously dangerous, churning anyone and anything that gets caught up in it.

The water level in the river is high now because of recent rains. That is complicating the search and preventing crews from getting too close to the dam.

They found Williams kayak and life jacket about 600 yards downstream to speculation that he may have jumped in to try to save his friend. “You could go with the theory that one of them got into trouble and the other jumped in to help him and they got caught in the hydraulics and unfortunately it’s a death machine,” Sheriff Bailey said.