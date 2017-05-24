SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco theater is offering an unusual experience for its guests–to illustrate a theme in the show…rats.

The San Francisco Dungeon Theater says it will host several Rat Café experiences this summer.

The Rat Café is part theater enhancement and part animal rescue.

Guests will be treated to coffee and a snack from the Rat Café, and then the rats come out to play.

Ambassador rats are taken to each table to get to know those who may or may not have ever seen a rat up close, much less touch one.

The rats are provided by the Rattie Ratz of Northern California, a rescue organization dedicated to finding a home for wayward rats.

“A lot of our rats come to us from shelters, and we also get a lot of our rats from private intakes, people who own rats, and for one reason or another, they can’t keep them,” Rattie Ratz volunteer Stephanie Cameron said.

Rattie Ratz wants to send the message that domestic rats make great pets.

They come when you call them, they get along well with most other pets, and they can be trained to use a litter box.

The Dungeon Theater is hosting the Rat Café to illustrate a plot twist in the show, which takes place in the gold rush days of San Francisco.

That twist is the bubonic plague coming to San Francisco–carried by rats.

“It’s a story that we tell here at the dungeon, and we wanted to combine that story of plague and rats with something new and exciting, and we thought what better way than to experience rats in person with some coffee and a danish before they see the dungeon show in person,” San Francisco Dungeon Performance Supervisor Matthew Gunter said.

Tickets haven’t gone on sale yet, but there are two shows set up for the Rat Café–one Jul. 1 and one on Jul. 8. The price is $49.99.

You have to be in San Francisco and go to the dungeon.

You also get a dungeon show along.