Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith and wife bring premature daughter home from hospital

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — It’s been a long road for J.R. Smith’s daughter Dakota–but she is finally home from the hospital.

Cavaliers shooting guard Smith and his wife Jewel welcomed Dakota into the world 5 months early in January. She only weighed one pound.

Dakota was in the intensive care unit at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights until she went home Tuesday night.

“We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!!” Smith wrote on his Instagram. “Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST!”

On Wednesday, Smith posted another photo with Dakota, who was laying on his chest, and his other daughter Demi.