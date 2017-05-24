Cavaliers’ J.R. Smith and wife bring premature daughter home from hospital

By Published: Updated:

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — It’s been a long road for J.R. Smith’s daughter Dakota–but she is finally home from the hospital.

Cavaliers shooting guard Smith and his wife Jewel welcomed Dakota into the world 5 months early in January. She only weighed one pound.

Dakota was in the intensive care unit at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights until she went home Tuesday night.

“We Walked In Together We Walked Out Together!!” Smith wrote on his Instagram. “Thank you so much to our extended family at the #NICU You all are truly the WORLDS GREATEST!”

On Wednesday, Smith posted another photo with Dakota, who was laying on his chest, and his other daughter Demi.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s