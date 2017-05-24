Child dies after mom’s boyfriend performs ‘wrestling moves’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO (WCMH) – A mother and her boyfriend were arrested after police say he performed ‘wrestling moves’ on the child and she tried to cover up the abuse.

Two-year-old Addie Cook died Friday at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, KTVI reported.

Richard Gamache, 24, is charged with abuse and neglect of a child. Addie’s mother, 19-year-old Cheyenne Cook, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

According to police, officers were called to a home on May 16 on a report of a child having a seizure.

“Deputies weren’t on the scene very long and noticed obvious signs of abuse that lead to a child abuse investigation,” said Sheriff Gary Higginbotham.

Sheriff Higginbotham said Gamache admitted to performing several wrestling moves on Addie, including a body slam.

Investigators said they found text messages between Gamache and Cheyenne about how to conceal the abuse.

It is pretty obvious pretty serious there were photographs taken along with apologies and there was talk about how we can cover up the bruising,” said Sheriff Higginbotham.

“It’s terrible I just couldn’t understand how somebody could do that to a 30 pound baby I mean it looked like she got run over that’s how bad she looked,” said Addie’s step-grandfather, Jim Boyce. “They removed part of her skull to relieve pressure off of her. I didn’t get to see her until four in the morning and it looked like she was in a bar fight from head to toe.”

Boyce said Cheyenne and Addie lived with him and his wife until six days before the incident. They had just moved in with Gamache and his parents.