Columbus Police identify officers who shot at man who had pellet gun

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified two officers who they say shot at a man who had a pellet gun Sunday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:38pm, Sunday, officers were called to the 3300 block of Homstead Road on the report of a possible shooting.

A man had called police because he saw people coming up the ramp of his apartment and thought someone was breaking into his residence. The man said he shot at the people through the door.

When officers arrived on scene, they were searching for any suspects or victims, when they confronted the man.

According to police, and witnesses, officers gave the man numerous commands to drop his gun before officers fired shots.

The man was unharmed and was taken into custody. A pellet gun was recovered at the scene.

The officers are identified as Dan Schlaegel, a 5-year veteran with CPD, and Elijah Ladipo, a 1-year veteran with CPD. Both are assigned with the patrol bureau.