Columbus Police, IKEA building traffic plan for grand opening in Polaris

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — For 30 years IKEA has been opening their stores here in the United States and a brand new location is opening up soon in Columbus.

Thousands frequent the store and a lot of planning is going into getting the roadways and flow of traffic ready for June 7th, also known as opening day, that’s just two weeks away.

This is the second location of IKEA in Ohio. Thousands of shoppers are expected to be there when the store opens its doors. To make sure the day stays organized, IKEA Public Affairs Manager Joseph Roth says there’s been a lot of planning.

“We’ve actually been working with local authorities for several months now beginning just after the new year in anticipation of this grand opening so local police will be controlling all the public roads, from the signals to directing cars.”

The plan is to direct and manage cars to and from I-71 and local streets focusing on Polaris Parkway and Gemini Place/IKEA Way. Local businesses will also be affected.

“In addition to Orion Place restricted for local use only, we also are putting signs up at neighboring parking lots saying ‘no IKEA parking here’ to ensure there is parking for IKEA customers,” Roth said. “Cars will be directed to those spots.”

2,000 parking spots are available opening weekend. Roth tells NBC4’s Elyse Chengery IKEA store hours and peak shopping hours do not coincide with commuter rush hours but that the store and city will be prepared.

Customers can begin lining up outside the store on June 5th, 48 hours prior to opening day.

Columbus Police Public Information Officer Rich Weiner says police are working on very detailed plan for IKEA’s opening day to make sure traffic flows smoothly. Once those plans are complete, they’ll be released to the public.