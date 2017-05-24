Earthquake reported in southeast Ohio Wednesday

MCARTHUR, OH (WCMH) — The United States Geological Survey reports a 3.4 magnitude earthquake struck just south of McArthur, Ohio around 12:25pm Wednesday.

McArthur is a village in Vinton County. The epicenter of the earthquake was about 59 miles south southeast of Columbus.

According to Earthquake Tracker, 17 people reported feeling the earthquake.

