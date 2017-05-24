Facebook post about Kings Island attempted child abduction “inaccurate” according to park

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A post on social media about a trip to Kings Island has gone viral and not for the amusement rides.

The Facebook post claims that a man was taking pictures of her kids and that a young girl was almost ‘snatched’ at Kings Island Monday.

2 NEWS reached out to Kings Island and learned that the post circulating Facebook is “inaccurate”, according to the Kings Island Public Relations Area Manager.

Lt. Jeff Burson of the Mason Police Department has also said that there is no validity to the post as they have not had any report of the so-called crime.

The Facebook post that has been shared hundreds of time reads:

Please read!!! Warning to any parents. Tonight I decided to take my toddler to Kings Island. As we rode rides around kiddy land I noticed a man in the distance taking pictures of us. There was one other family on this particular ride (the kite one). I thought it was strange but moved along. We meandered our way through the park and landed on the little pumpkin roller coaster. It wasn’t long before I noticed the same man clearly taking pictures of my son and me. When the ride stopped I kept an eye on the man as I informed the operator. She called security, they were fantastic! Took the discription, gave me clear instructions if I saw him again and followed the guy’s trail.

The person who wrote the message on Facebook has since deleted the post and wrote new one saying, “I did delete my comment about what happened at King island last night, not because it is untrue but because it was never posted to generate the drama that followed. Just intended to make people aware that the danger is real and out there.”