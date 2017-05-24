Former charter school director accused of stealing thousands

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A former director of a private charter school in Hilliard was in court today charged with theft, forgery and tampering with records.

Police say Leah Mohiuddin stole money and property from the Sunrise Academy between 2008 and 2013. Lt. Ronald Clark say detectives have been working on the case for several years. “It’s just not as simple as saying she took some money out of the accounts,” Clark said. “We have to backtrack and look at signatures and paperwork and bookkeeping to determine where that money actually was spent.”

Detectives say Mohiuddin paid herself excess salary of more than $39,000, made unauthorized withdrawals of more than $28,000 and $14,385 in gift card purchases.

An audit of the school also found that Casey Goleb, a teacher at Sunrise, was paid $198,746 in salary and benefits through an agreement with Hilliard City Schools to provide an ELL (English Language Learners) program. Sunrise Academy never operated the ELL program.

Hilliard police have now issued an arrest warrant for Goleb for theft and tampering with records.