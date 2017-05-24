Franklin Township turning a profit on blighted properties

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s the first time Franklin Township has done something like this. The township takes a condemned structure or blighted property in a neighborhood, tears it down and sells the land for profit.

Dave Rice says he looks forward to the day he can look next door and not see the blighted structure next door.

“You can see what I’ve been looking at. It hasn’t changed any. It just got worse,” Rice said.

Rice has lived at his home for several years and he says he’s fed up with watching the empty property next door fall further and further into disrepair, until now. Franklin Township just acquired the house as a blighted property.

It’s the most recent property acquired in a program started by Melissa Schopp. “I don’t want anyone here to drive down any street and say, why is that house still here,” said Schopp.

Since February, the township has acquired three blighted properties and used about $10,000 in tax dollars to take them down.

“We will recoup those funds by turning around and selling those properties,” said Schopp.

The township uses their own work crews. Taking down the blighted home brings up property values all around and any surplus goes back into the general fund.

While such a program is not uncommon in Ohio, Township Trustee Dan Cook says it is a first for the small township. the number one goal we are working on now is abandoned nuisance houses ”

“The number one goal we are working on now is abandoned nuisance houses,” said Cook.

The township has a working list of about two-dozen properties that they hope to get to the bottom of.

“Our goal is to make Franklin Township a place you want to come home to,” said Schopp

In tonight’s You Paid for it on NBC 4 at 6, Mark Taylor explores what your tax dollars have been spent on so far and show you how you can track it all.