MARYSVILLE, OH (WCMH) — Milford Avenue is closed in Marysville between Lora Lee Drive and Watermill Place due to a gas leak.

The gas line break happened around 4pm Wednesday.

According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, the leak is in a residential area. The road is closed while crews work on the leak.

