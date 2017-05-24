Graco recalling 25,000 car seats for possible restraining failure during crash

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WCMH) — The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said more than 25,000 Graco car seats are being recalled because they may not properly restrain a child during a crash.

Graco Children’s Products Inc. (Graco) is recalling certain Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints, models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. According to the NHTSA, in a crash, the child seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child.

Graco will notify owners, and dealers will provide consumers with a replacement harness, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 17, 2017. Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to http://www.safercar.gov.