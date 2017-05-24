HOA says homeowners can only display US flag 23 days a year

By Published:

WOODSTOCK, GA (WXIA) — Some Woodstock, Georgia residents are furious with their homeowners’ association after being told they can only display the US flag 23 days a year.

The HOA at the Village at Towne Lake sent an email to residents explaining that they could only fly the flag on specific holidays. That didn’t fly well with some residents.

“By limiting it to holidays, he’s equating it to Christmas lights. You put your Christmas lights up at Christmas, you fly your flag on this holiday,” said one resident. “The flag is an everyday thing.”

Read the full story at 11alive.com

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s