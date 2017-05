DAYTON, OH (WCMH) – The National Weather Service says a tornado was likely on the ground near Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The tornado was reported between Fairborn and Park Layne. The National Weather Service received reports of damage in southeast Miami County.

[9:10 PM] HIGHLY LIKELY A TORNADO IS ON THE GROUND BETWEEN FAIRBORN AND PARK LAYNE. TAKE COVER NOW! — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) May 25, 2017

The report comes after a series of tornado warnings in the Dayton area as well as Fayette County.

Video posted to Twitter by Elizabeth Jean Fry shows a rotating cloud in the sky near Xenia.