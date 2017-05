COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police say a man was shot after a verbal altercation Tuesday night.

Police say that shortly before 8:00 pm two men were arguing on the 800 block of Lilley Avenue.

One man, James Florence, went inside and grabbed his gun. He then came out and shot the other man, Troy Bradford, in the leg.

Bradford was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. Florence was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault.