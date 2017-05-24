Man in stable condition after being shot near Sullivant Avenue

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night.

Police say at approximately 9:00 pm they were dispatched to Mount Carmel West on the report of a gunshot victim.

The victim, Michael Douglas, was walking north on S. Eureka Avenue, just past Sullivant Avenue, when he heard a car speed past him and then four gunshots.

Police say he was hit in the right foot, and then was transported to the hospital by two people. He is in stable condition.

There is no suspect or vehicle information at this time. If you have any information about the incident please contact the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4189.