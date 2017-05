MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a fatal accident Tuesday night.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:45 pm on State Route 746.

Officials say 29-year-old Tony M. Fraley was traveling eastbound on SR-746 when he went off the left side of the road and hit a tree just west of US-42.

He was taken to Morrow County Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The Mount Gilead Patrol Post is investigating the incident.