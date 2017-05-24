Missing 12-year-old girl last seen in east Columbus

Mykaila Childress

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen on East Livingston Avenue.

According to Columbus police. 12-year-old Mykaila Childress was last seen walking Wednesday in the area of East Livingston Avenue and Barnett Road.

Childress is described as a black female standing 5’1″ and weighing 115 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red jacket with white sleeves, blue jeans and white shoes with red soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

