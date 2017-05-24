Nora the polar bear moving again; this time to Utah

PORTLAND, OR (WCMH) — The Oregon Zoo announced Nora the polar bear will be moving to joining another young bear at the Utah Hogle Zoo.

“As hard as it will be for us to say goodbye in the fall, this is the right thing for Nora and we are really excited for her,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the Oregon Zoo’s marine life area. “For a young bear that was hand-raised, the companionship of another bear will be so important for developing social skills. Nora has made a lot of progress, and this is an important next step in her life.”

The Oregon Zoo made the announcement Wednesday, and said Nora will join another bear, Hope, who is about the same age.

An exact date hasn’t been set, but the Cutting says Nora will stay at the Oregon Zoo until sometime this fall, when Hope, who currently lives at the Toledo Zoo, is old enough to leave her mother.

Nora moved from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to the Oregon Zoo last fall.