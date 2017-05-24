Nora the polar bear moving again; this time to Utah

By Published:
Nora in the snow (Oregon Zoo/Facebook)

PORTLAND, OR (WCMH) — The Oregon Zoo announced Nora the polar bear will be moving to joining another young bear at the Utah Hogle Zoo.

“As hard as it will be for us to say goodbye in the fall, this is the right thing for Nora and we are really excited for her,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the Oregon Zoo’s marine life area. “For a young bear that was hand-raised, the companionship of another bear will be so important for developing social skills. Nora has made a lot of progress, and this is an important next step in her life.”

The Oregon Zoo made the announcement Wednesday, and said Nora will join another bear, Hope, who is about the same age.

An exact date hasn’t been set, but the Cutting says Nora will stay at the Oregon Zoo until sometime this fall, when Hope, who currently lives at the Toledo Zoo, is old enough to leave her mother.

Nora moved from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium to the Oregon Zoo last fall.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s