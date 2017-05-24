Ohio man charged after walking around with no pants on near bus stop

GIRARD, OH (WKBN) – A man found walking in the area of Mosier Road in Girard was charged with public indecency.

The incident happened at about 7:48 a.m. Tuesday as children were being bussed to school.

Girard Police Chief John Norman was the first on the scene and said he saw Elmer T. Gordon walking in the area in front of the Liberty Park Apartments wearing only a t-shirt and socks.

Chief Norman asked Gordon why he was walking with no pants on and he replied, “They fell off,” according to a police report.

Officers found jeans and undergarments lying on the ground nearby.

Gordan was arrested and charged with public indecency.

Police also noted in the report that several families and young children observed Gordan as they were leaving their homes for the day.

This isn’t the first run-in police have had with Gordon. He was arrested at his home on Iowa Street in July 2016 for improperly discharging a firearm into a habitation and having weapons while intoxicated.

Police said an AK-47 had been fired, with shots going through the walls and entering the home next door.

Gordon was sentenced February 14, 2017, to five years probation in that case.