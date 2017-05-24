Pataskala man dies in crash on Grandview Ave. near I-670 ramp

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a Pataskala man died Wednesday after a crash on Grandview Avenue near the ramp to I-670 westbound.

Police say a 2016 Ford Transit Connect van was northbound on Grandview Ave. south of Watermark Ave. at 12:01pm Wednesday. A driver in a 1997 Honda Accord was southbound on Grandview Ave. and was turning left to enter the on-ramp to I-670 westbound. The two vehicles collided.

The front seat passenger in the Ford van, 48-year-old Lawrence Benintend, was taken by medics to Mt. Carmel West with life-threatening injuries and died shortly before 3:30pm.

The driver of the Ford was evaluated at the scene and released. The driver of the Honda was taken to Mt. Carmel West in stable condition.

