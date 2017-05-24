Police: North Carolina woman who fatally shot dog said thought she was using BB gun

SPRING LAKE, N.C. (AP) — A Spring Lake woman accused of fatally shooting a dog has said she thought she was using a BB gun.

The Fayetteville Observer reports Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Sean Swain says 20-year-old Leslie Senatus had been using a BB gun to discipline the dog to make it stop barking, but used the wrong gun when she shot him in the chest March 2. Senatus was charged with cruelty to animals Monday.

Shooting an animal with a BB gun is illegal and carries a misdemeanor charge that the Cumberland County Animal Control is authorized to levy. The sheriff’s office, which has the ability to levy felony charges, investigated the case because of its nature.

Senatus was being held on a $15,000 bond but has since bonded out. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

