Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell donates $750k for new Groveport Madison turf field

By Published: Updated:
(Groveport Madison Schools)

GROVEPORT, OH (WCMH) – Pittsburgh Steelers running back and Groveport Madison alum Le’Veon Bell is donating $750,000 to his alma mater to pay for a new football field.

In exchange, the stadium field will be named “Le’Veon Bell Field at Cruiser Stadium.”

“This is an incredible gift to the Groveport Madison Schools community,” said Superintendent Bruce Hoover. “Le’Veon and his mother, Lisa, give credit to many people at GMHS, most particularly to coach Bryan Schoonover, for helping Le’Veon during his high school years. This gift speaks to the power of strong, trusting relationships between our students and staff. It also demonstrates the power and connection between our schools and our alumni – and what it means to be a Cruiser.”

Bell graduated from Groveport Madison in 2010 and played college football at Michigan State. He was drafted by the Steelers in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft.

Through his gift, Bell also has created a non-profit organization called “Bell’s Boys Initiatives,” which will coordinate other events and activities designed to foster sportsmanship and leadership development for area youth.

Construction on the new field is expected to begin on June 9. A dedication event is scheduled for August 25, the day of Groveport Madison’s first home football game.

“We are so excited and appreciative of Le’Veon Bell’s generosity in providing our school with a turf athletic field,” said GMHS Athletics Director, Steve Petros. “Le’Veon’s gift not only benefits our athletics programs, it also benefits our marching band and other youth-oriented programs throughout the District. The new field allows us to host regional and state competitions and events, whereby our booster organizations and local businesses will enjoy a positive financial impact as well.”

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s