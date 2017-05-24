VIDEO: Baby hippo Fiona celebrates 4-month birthday at Cincinnati Zoo

Fiona (CREDIT: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — Wednesday marks a big milestone for Fiona the hippo, as she celebrates her 4-month birthday.

She was born on January 24 at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, 6 weeks premature and weighing only 29 pounds. The zoo says average weight for a hippo at birth is 55-100 pounds.

Fiona required 24-hour critical care for several months. Now, she weighs 254 pounds and is making progress towards a family reunion with her parents in the future. The zoo says visitors will hopefully see her this summer.

The zoo released a video Wednesday of some of her big milestones over the past 4 months, and say they can’t wait for what the next 4 months will bring.

