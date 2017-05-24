Woman assaulted in Antrim Park Tuesday afternoon

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a woman was attacked around 3:30 pm Tuesday.

Police say the woman, Alice Pressler, was jogging on the path when she was approached by a man.

She told police the man said “you don’t belong here” and then pushed her to the ground.

Pressley broke her wrist during the assault and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a white male in his thirties. He has long, brown, shoulder length hair that he parted in the middle. He is about 5’10” and weighs 170-180 pounds. He has a medium build and was wearing a blue t-shirt and khaki shorts.

If you have any information on the incident, please contact the Columbus Police Assault Unit at 614-645-4189.