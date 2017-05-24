Worthington Kilbourne senior to attend West Point

COLUMBUS (WCMH)  – She goes to run each day, travelling a 3 mile path around her neighborhood. She turns heads while she does it, too, because of what she’s wearing. On her feet.

Combat boots.

Karlee Scott’s in training for one of the most physically and mentally demanding challenges an 18-year-old can accept: Cadet training at West Point.

Scott, a senior at Worthington Kilbourne, will report to West Point July 3rd. She’s a 4.4 GPA student, a 4-year softball, basketball and marching band member. She’s among the 1,200 students accomplished, and brave, enough to earn appointments to the United States Military Academy.

She first visited West Point last summer for a leadership academy and developed a new sense of patriotism, in the pride the Cadets put into their daily tasks and, ultimately, to defend the country as officers in the Army.  At West Point, where the male to female ratio is 4 to 1, Scott plans to pursue a career in computer science and she will try out for the band.

Cadets agree to a 9-year commitment when they accept an appointment. They attend the academy for four years and then commit to a 5-year service as an Army officer.

