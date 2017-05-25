Building evacuated in Newark after report of suspicious package

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police bomb squad is on the scene of a reported suspicious package in a bag outside the Skylight building in Newark.

A bomb robot was deployed to investigate.

Several court buildings in Licking County are near the Skylight building, which is a wedding venue. It is located at the corner of Main Street and East First Street.

