James passes Jordan, Cavs back in Finals with 135-102 win

LeBron James, Jae Crowder
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) goes up for a shot against Boston Celtics' Jae Crowder (99) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals, Tuesday, May 23, 2017, in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won 112-99. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

BOSTON (AP) – LeBron James scored 35 points and passed Michael Jordan to become the NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Boston Celtics 135-102 on Thursday night to claim their third straight Eastern Conference title and a return trip to the NBA Finals.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points and Kevin Love finished with 15 for the Cavs, who never trailed and led by as many as 39 points in one of their most dominating wins of the series. The Cavs set an NBA record by winning their 13th consecutive series closeout opportunity.

Cleveland’s 4-1 series’ win gives it a 12-1 record this postseason and sets up a third consecutive matchup with Western Conference champion Golden State, the team it beat in the Finals last season to claim the franchise’s first championship.

It will mark the seventh straight trip to the Finals for James.

Avery Bradley led Boston with 23 points.

 

