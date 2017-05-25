Cincinnati brewery creates ‘Team Fiona IPA,’ will use proceeds for baby hippo’s care

By Published:
CREDIT: Listermann Brewing Company, Facebook.

CINCINNATI (WCMH) — A Cincinnati brewery is raising a glass to Fiona the hippo with a special IPA, and 25 percent of proceeds will be donated to help pay for her care.

Four-month-old Fiona was born prematurely at the Cincinnati Zoo and Aquarium, and staff have been tirelessly hand-raising her.

Listermann Brewing Company has created the “Team Fiona IPA,” a New England-style brew. The beer will be released June 10 at a special event. 

The brewery said on Facebook that they will release about 180 cases at the brewery and send 60 cases out to their accounts.

The Team Fiona IPA is $14.99 for a 4-pack of 16-ounce cans.

